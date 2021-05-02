There is no plan to stop minimum wage, Abiodun assures Ogun workers

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend allayed the fears of the state civil servants over the rumour making the rounds that the government was planning to stop the minimum wage.

Governor Abiodun, who said this, while hosting labour leaders and members of League of Imam and Alfas in the state to Ramadan Iftar, at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the state capital, assured the labour leaders that government would continue to improve on the welfare of workers being the engine room of government

He said his administration had intensified its revenue drive and uncovered other areas to generate enough revenue to sustain the steady growth in the state.

The governor urged the labour leaders and the clerics to assist the government in encouraging people to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

He harped on the need for people to take the vaccine to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, stressing that the vaccine stimulates the body system as it…