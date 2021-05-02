We’re justified in our decision not to support Buhari ― Afenifere

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, said weekend that it has been justified for not supporting President Muhammad Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said this while speaking with newsmen after the group’s 70th-anniversary thanksgiving service held at Saint David Cathedral, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him, the recent crisis of confidence among ethnic groups in the country, insecurity amongst others justified our stance in not supporting the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first and second term.

“The insecurity, corruption, and nepotism ravaging the government of President Buhari justified that the decisions taken in 2015 and 2019 elections by Afenifere were in the best interest of not only the Yoruba but Nigerians”.

Fasoranti lamented that “corruption and nepotism are the hallmarks of Buhari’s administration since he assumed office six…