APC National Chairmanship:  I’ll offer myself to serve if…

By David Odama

THE former Governor of Nasarawa state and the senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Almaura has offered to serve the All Progressive Congress, APC, as its National Chairman if the opportunity come his way.

Almaura who is one of the leading contender for the office of the National Chairman of, APC, said he will contest the position if the seat is zone to North Central or thrown open for contest.

Speaking when his campaign coordinators from visited him at the weekend, Senator Al-makura, explained that he would contest the Chairmanship of the party if the leadership of the party will zone the office to the North Central.

“If they zone the office of the national chairman of our party to North Central zone, then we will all go out with our might and officially declare our ambition. If they throw it open, we will come out in full glare to contest, but if they zone it to either North East or North West, then I will…