Biotechnology solution to ‘Agricultural challenges — Kyetere

By Jimoh Babatunde

Agricultural biotechnology has been identified as a panacea to the challenges brought about by climate change, unstable prices for agricultural produce and deterioration of productive land for farming in Africa.

Speaking on Making Emerging Technologies relevant for Smallholder farmers in Africa at the just concluded the 4th Calestous Juma Executive Dialogue (CJED) event on Innovation and Emerging Technologies, Dr Denis Kyetere, AATF Executive Director, said Agricultural biotechnology can increase crop yields through the development of drought-tolerant and pest and disease-resistant crops that perform better and yield more harvests.

He observed that agricultural biotechnology is accelerating development and thus increasing farmer profit margins.

Quoting ISAAA 2020 report, he said incomes of farmers planting biotech crops globally have increased in both developed and developing countries with economic gains of US$224.9 billion benefitting more than…