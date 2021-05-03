Buhari, security heads to meet on Tuesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The security meeting held on Friday and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari with all the security heads in attendance will reconvene on Tuesday this week, a presidency source privy to the meeting has said.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Service Chiefs and other security heads met on Friday at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

But the source said, “We have not finished, we will reconvene on Tuesday.”

The meet came on the heels of escalating security crisis in different parts of the country and many stakeholders for urgent action from the President.

Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello, had during the week disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists had overrun 50 communities in Kaure and Shiroro local governments and hoisted their flag.

The opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday backed the House’s position, urging President Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on…