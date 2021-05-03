How 9th Senate will achieve restructuring — Senator Folarin

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) has said that the 9th Senate would achieve restructuring by expunging `Exclusive List’ from the Constitution to allow devolution of powers.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday during a Ramadan Lecture/Iftar in Ibadan, Folarin said that devolution of powers would allow states to develop at their own pace.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is member of the Constitution Amendment Committee at the Red Chamber.

“I belong to the restructuring school of thought and thankfully, I am a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee. What we need to do is to restructure.

“There is something in the Constitution that is called Exclusive List, we need to get rid of that. Once we get rid of the exclusive list, we are home and dry.

“What it means is that every state would have to develop at its own pace and you will then begin to hold our leaders accountable.

“Going cap-in-hand to Abuja every month to…