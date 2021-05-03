Human rights key to industrial harmony — NHRC

Mr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Sunday said that human rights were key to industrial harmony.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Fatimah Agwai- Mohammed Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the commission in commemoration of the 2021 International Workers Day (IWD) celebrated every May 1.

Ojukwu reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensure that human rights principles are mainstreamed into labour practices in various workplaces and amongst labour unions across Nigeria.

“This is to ensure sustainable industrial harmony, improved productivity, and efficient service delivery.

“Mainstreaming human rights in the operations of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as in the private sector holds the key to job satisfaction and increased productivity,” Ojukwu said.

According to Ojukwu, it is in this connection that the commission has continued to train and retrain law enforcement personnel,…