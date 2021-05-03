Insecurity: Nigeria no longer a safe place to live, seek international help — Ondo workers tell Buhari

Dayo Johnson Akure

Workers in Ondo state have lamented that the country was no longer a safe place to live, pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek international help without further delay.

They submitted that ” the traditional warfare method being used by our military is no longer fashionable and can never resolve the current spate of insecurity in the land.

Speaking at workers day celebration in Ondo state, the state chairman of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mrs Helen Odofin said that ” the level of insecurity of lives and properties in the nation has gotten to a height that one continues to wonder if the country has not completely failed.

” The innocent blood being shed on a daily basis and the high rate of these who have been rendered homeless is worrisome.

” We call on the Federal government to intensify effort to stem the tide of insecurity by embracing advanced technologies in fighting insurgency.

” We hasten to suggest…