Judicial Autonomy: Governors must respect constitution ― NBA

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has lamented the closure of courts across the country, saying the situation has debased the country’s democracy.

The body insisted that the 36 state governors must respect what the 1999 Constitution stipulated on the contending issue of full autonomy for the judiciary.

It regretted that the closure of courts nationwide has not only adversely affected the fortunes of the legal practitioners, urging the governors to swiftly accede to the request of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to resolve the conundrum.

The NBA also urged the federal government to convene a roundtable discussion, where all stakeholders can meet, ruminate and proffer solutions to the senseless killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians.

The NBA, Ado Ekiti Branch, said these in Ado Ekiti at a press conference heralding the 10th Annual Law Week being held in honour of a Legal Icon, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN).

The Branch Chairman,…