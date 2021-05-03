Kebbi NUJ supports 18 late members’ families

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State Council, on Sunday supported 18 families of late members of the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union presented bags of rice and cash to the families in Birnin Kebbi.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who donated N200,000 to the families.

She commended the NUJ for remembering their colleagues who died.

The governor’s wife was represented by Hajiya Zahrau Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women and Social Development.

She explained that supporting the less privileged and vulnerable groups was part of her passion and would continue to support the NUJ in this endeavour.

She advised the union to liaise with High-Level Women Advocates (HILWA), an NGO, to support the education of children of the deceased journalists.

“In line with my efforts to support vulnerable, less privileged, and orphans, I want to donate the sum of N200,000…