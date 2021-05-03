Moving to stop the looming threat

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have been very vocal in their calls for Nigeria to avoid “another civil war”.

At the 2021 Bola Tinubu Colloquium, Buhari reminded Nigerians how he fought in the 1967-1970 civil war and witnessed its horrors. He said Nigerians are better together than apart.

Just last week, Osinbajo also painted a vivid mind’s eye picture of what a war could bring. He said: “Everyone who thinks they have some monies stored up somewhere will eventually run out of money. Everyone who thinks they can hide somewhere won’t even have a place to hide. In the end, everyone will suffer…we cannot afford a war in this country, we can’t afford it”.

The looming threat is beyond anything that can be imagined now. Boko Haram and its Islamic State in West Africa, ISWA, counterparts are making territorial gains in the North East and Niger State. The Bandits of the North West have ramped up their abductions and sacking of…