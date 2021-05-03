Niger State Government relocates IDPs

After the recent disturbance of some communities in Niger state by bandits and Boko Haram elements, the Niger State Government on Friday, April 30th, 2021, successfully relocated 3500 internally displaced persons to Gwada Model Primary School.

Governor Abubakar S. Bello, who detailed relevant Ministries and MDAs through Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NSEMA) to ensure that the IDPs are accommodated and all their needs met until security improves and they are relocated back to their communities.

His Excellency, Governor Abu Sani Bello who saw to it that food items and other essentials worth millions of Naira were purchased was said to have expressed optimism that the communities would soon be secured as the State and Federal Government are working assiduously to see that the criminals encroaching into the state are wiped out.

Between the hours of 1pm and 8 pm yesterday, the IDPs were relocated to Gwada from IBB Primary School, Minna, the 3-Arm Zone, Gurusu and Maitumbi…