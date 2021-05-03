State of the Nation: Nigeria over-stressed, over-stretched beyond bounds of acceptability — Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, Monday, expressed worry over the security challenges confronting the country, noting that the situation is now over-stressed and over-stretched beyond the bounds of acceptability.

George, in his speech entitled: ‘Nigeria: Time to chart a new direction’, said Nigerian polity is now straying towards its elastic limit.

While he called for urgent steps to be taken to curb the violence in the country, he said Nigerians cannot continue like this.

His words: “The Nigerian polity is now straying towards its elastic limit. It is now over -stressed and over-stretched beyond the bounds of acceptability. Our survival as a nation is genuinely being questioned from the desert to the sea.

“Violence sprouts everywhere, from the distant outpost of Ajangbadi in Lagos, to the farthest reaches of Malum-Fatori in Borno, from Kiṣi in Oke-Ogun to Odiani in the swamps…