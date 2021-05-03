Whoever said I requested contracts is a shame to himself, those he represents – Mbaka

By Emmanuel Okogba

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described as childish and laughable allegations that he is attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because he requested contracts and was rebuffed.

Vanguard reported that Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu in response to Mbaka’s call for Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly alleged that Mbaka’s attack follows his failure to get contracts from the federal government.

Addressing the allegation in his Sunday sermon obtained by Vanguard, Mbaka said, “When they talk about giving Fr Mbaka contracts, I don’t want to talk about that because it is a laughable, childish accusation. Whoever is saying that is a shame to himself and shame to the people he is representing.

“Fr Mbaka’s voice came from the spiritual, so what I am saying is unchallengeable. I have been silent because I was waiting for them to change until God…