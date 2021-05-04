Account for security votes you’re collecting, TUC tells govs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AGAINST the backdrop of the worsening security situation in the country, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, has asked the 36 state governors to render account on how they have been spending humongous amount set aside for security votes over the years.

TUC also told me governors to stop making security matters shrouded in secrecy.

This is as it has told the Federal Government to begin immediate process of cutting down cost of governance either by scrapping the Senate or House of Representatives rather than paying lip service to the matter.

National Treasurer of TUC, who doubles as President-General of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Mohammad Yunusa, stated this yesterday in an interview with select journalists in Abuja.

Fielding question on what labour unions were doing to help government in fighting insecurity,

Yunusa said, ”Let us look at the narratives before now. Government gives security…