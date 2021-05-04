Alleged sponsor of ‘unknown gunmen’ arrested in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 42-year-old man, one Nnamdi Okafor, from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of Imo state, has been arrested by security operatives for allegedly sponsoring “unknown gunmen” linked to the killings, burning of police stations in the state, as well as the Owerri correctional centre.

Vanguard in Owerri, was told that Okafor, was nabbed at Aboha-Ohi around lifeline Assembly Owerri/Orlu road in Imo state.

Furthermore, Okafor, has been on security surveillance over the said allegations that linked him (Okafor) to the activities of the hoodlums, killings, and burning police stations in the state.

It was also gathered that the suspect, until his arrest was one director of Pecubel hotel in Imo.

According to the source who spoke to Vanguard on the arrest said: “Nnamdi Okafor is from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of Imo state. He was arrested in April, around lifeline Assembly in Aboha-Ohi along Owerri /Orlu road in…