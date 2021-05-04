Atiku, Obaseki, Sanwo-Olu, NUJ, ActionAid seek press freedom in Nigeria

…Atiku accuses Buhari regime of stifling press freedom

…Obaseki tasks journalists on developmental journalism

…Sanwo-Olu promises to uphold press freedom

…NUJ seeks better enabling environment for journalists

By Innocent Anaba, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Gabriel Enogholase, Gabriel Ewepu

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, governors of Edo and Lagos states, Godwin Obaseki, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, yesterday sought freedom of the press in the country.

The calls came on the occasion of celebration of this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of clamping down on the media and intimidating citizens from expressing their thoughts freely.

Atiku made the allegation in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @atiku, in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

While Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State charged journalists…