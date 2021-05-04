Breaking: Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has shifted the sit-at-home protest earlier scheduled for Sunday, May 30 in commemoration of Biafra Day, to Monday, May 31.

The change according to a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful was to avoid any conflict with Sunday worshippers.

According to the statement, while there will be a partial observation of the Biafra Day on Sunday, there will be a total lockdown on Monday throughout the entire Biafra land.

The release enjoined all residents to comply with the order and remain indoors from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm in honour of all those who have paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

It read in full: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce that this year’s Biafra Remembrance Day sit-at-home will now hold on Monday, May 31, and not Sunday, May 30 as earlier directed. The…