BSG partners Cross River to tackle underage drinking amongst adolescents

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Beer Sectoral Group, BSG, of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN has concluded arrangements to carry out an advocacy programme against underage drinking in 50 selected in Cross River.

The group revealed that the programme christened “SMASHED” was part of efforts to create awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and so far they have achieved a lot of success in about 5 states and Cross River was next in line .

Speaking during the SMASHED Relaunch project in Calabar on Tuesday, Chairman of BSG of MAN, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel said that the Project was a global campaign against underage drinking, aimed at educating and enlightening adolescents and the general public on the dangers of underage drinking and ways to prevent and avoid it.

According to him, SMASHED is an initiative of Collingwood…