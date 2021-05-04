Gunmen abduct Miyetti Allah’s Chairman in Kogi

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Alhaji Wakili Damina, has been abducted.

The state Secretary of MACBAN, Mr Adamu Abubakar, told newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday that Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army camouflage.

He said witnesses said that the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the Chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government.

Abubakar said that he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Damina who claimed he witnessed the incident.

The Secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing Chairman, but it rang out.

He said that Damina’s number was switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,” he said.

Abubakar said that he…