Insecurity: Military action or foreign help alone can’t bring permanent solution, Anyim tells Buhari



**Continued existence of Nigeria is building up to a dangerous time bomb

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, said yesterday that military actions or even foreign help alone cannot bring permanent solutions to ethnic conflicts or nationality agitations breeding insecurity across the country.

Anyim, who stated this in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, further advised the President on the need to create a platform to hear Nigerians out.

The letter read: “I make bold to recommend that Mr. President should make history by empaneling another commission of inquiry to inquire into the violent and non-violent agitations in Nigeria and make recommendations on the immediate-, short- and long-term solutions as a way of first de-escalating the rising tension in the land and a process for the renewal of our march to nationhood.

“There is no gainsaying that reservations about the continued existence of Nigeria is building up…