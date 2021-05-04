Insecurity: Reps pledge more funding for Army University

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives has pledged to appropriate more funds for the Army University, Biu, Borno State.

The Chairman of the Committee on Army, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, in an exclusive chat with VANGUARD on Tuesday, said his committee will push for the adequate funding of the institution to produce highly skilled security manpower, to tackle the menace of insecurity in the nation.

“Going by the importance of that university in wiping out security challenges in the country in a short and long run, we are working hard, to ensure adequate funding for it; though it was established before the Act, came to legally establish it, it is still at its foundational stage and needs enough funding to be full-fledged.

He said, besides intelligence and core security courses, the university is also equipped to offer courses outside its main scope of security.

A bill for the establishment of the University was passed and signed into law last year, by President…