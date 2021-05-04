It’s criminal to molest or use a minor as trap to gather evidence — Yomi Fabiyi

…I stand in solidarity with Princess, says Iyabo Ojo

By Esther Onyegbula

SEQUEL to the released closed circuit television, CCTV, footage of a minor being sexually molested by Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, alias ‘Baba Ijesha’, another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said that it is criminal to molest or use a minor as a trap to gather evidence.

But another Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has thrown her weight behind popular comedian, Princess Damilola Adekoya, over the publication of the CCTV video footage by a national newspaper.

Fabiyi, who wrote on his Instagram page, said: “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor being sexually abused by a senior colleague. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn it. It is embarrassing and disappointing.

“I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping to a conclusion, as done in a civilized society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the…