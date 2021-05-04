It’s criminal to molest or use a minor as trap to gather evidence — Yomi Fabiyi

Sexual Asault: DSVRT takes charge of Baba Ijesha's case
Baba Ijesha

…I stand in solidarity with Princess, says Iyabo Ojo

By Esther Onyegbula

SEQUEL to the released closed circuit television, CCTV, footage of a minor being sexually molested by Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, alias ‘Baba Ijesha’, another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said that it is criminal to molest or use a minor as a trap to gather evidence.

But another Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has thrown her weight behind popular comedian, Princess Damilola Adekoya, over the publication of the CCTV video footage by a national newspaper.

Fabiyi, who wrote on his Instagram page, said: “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor being sexually abused by a senior colleague. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn it. It is embarrassing and disappointing.

“I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping to a conclusion, as done in a civilized society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

