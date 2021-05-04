NBS, NPA sign agreement on data collection

By Emmanuel Elebeke

To improve data collection and analytics on port related activities, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja.

The MoU was signed by Mr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General of the Federation, while the Managing-Director, NPA, Hadiza Usman sign for the Authority.

Speaking shortly after signing the agreement, the NBS boss said that the ports were major channels through which cargo entered and exited the country and that they were critical to the development of the transportation and storage sector of the economy.

He also said that with the recent signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the prospects for increased trading and storage activities were huge and expected to grow significantly in the coming years, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His words: “Therefore, generating and disseminating more granular information on these activities…