Resident doctors to get payment of arrears from Friday — FG

…as Gbajabiamila meets Finance Minister, DG Budget Office, other stakeholders

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The impending industrial strike action of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) may have been halted as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has said that the payment of areas owned by them would commence on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The commitment followed a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, NARD member and a team from the federal government.

The doctors had at the resumption of the meeting with Gbajabiamila which began last week, said they would suspend the planned resumption of the strike as soon as they got paid for their salary arrears ranging from one to five months.

Rising from the meeting last night, Ahmed hinted that the funds were ready to make the payments immediately after a verified list of the beneficiaries was received.

When the Director-General of the Budget Office,…