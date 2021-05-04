Shehu Sani calls for adequate security to check kidnapping in schools

A former lawmaker, representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani, has called for adequate security around schools in the country to check the spate of kidnapping.

Sani told Newsmen in an interview on Tuesday in Abuja, that the threat on the country’s education sector would lead to a huge setback if not nipped in the bud.

He expressed concern that, while the sector was yet to come to terms with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the kidnapping and killing of school children was taking a worrisome dimension.

According to him, the attacks on schools are not only threatening the present state of the economy but the future of the country.

“Attacks on schools are a dangerous trend, from Chibok to Dapchi to Kankara to Kagara to Jangidi to Forest College of Forestry and Greenfield University among others.

“You can see how the future of our country is being threatened, our educational system progressively destroyed by the activities of bandits.

“If we do…