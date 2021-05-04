Stop wasting our land, we want it for farming, community tells Rivers govt

By Davies Iheamnachor

The people of Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, have grumbled that the state government has abandoned over 10 acres of land the community donated for development purpose, years ago, saying government should return the land if it was no longer interested for villagers to legitimately carry out farming activities.

NDV learned that the entire land space, which accommodated former Teacher Training College, TTC, in the 70s, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp, College of Education and currently, Ignatius Ajuru University (Extension Campus) had long been fenced by government.

But some workers of the university were using the land to farm, while farmers in the community have nowhere to farm.

The community, has, therefore, pleaded with the authorities of the university to return part of the land it occupies in their community for the people to have somewhere to farm.

The community said the request became…