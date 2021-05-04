Strike looms in varsities as FG fails April deadline agreement with unions

—SSANU leadership under pressure to declare a strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

INDICATION emerged on Sunday that the non-teaching staff in the universities are mounting pressure on their leadership to declare industrial dispute following the alleged Federal Government failure to keep to the April timeline for the implementation of the Memorandum of Action, MoA it entered with the unions.

The union members have lamented that after about 14 months the Consequential Adjustment for the new minimum wage came into effect, the government was yet to start its implementation.

But Vanguard reliably gathered that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has promised to intervene in order to avert the looming strike.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, the President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim confirmed the pressure from his members to resume strike.

According to him, “We met…