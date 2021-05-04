Tension as Nigerians await response from govt

By David Royal

There’s an atmosphere of tension in the country as citizens await to hear from the governments after kidnappers of 22 students and staff from Greenfield University in Kaduna on Monday threatened to kill the remaining students, 17 of them held in captivity if the government fails to meet their demands on Tuesday(Today).

You would recall that about 22 students and staff were abducted on April 20 when the hoodlums invaded the school about 8:30 pm.

Having been contacted, the abductors demanded N800 million ransom for the release of the students and staff.

The management of the University appealed to the government and people of goodwill who could be of assistance to come to their aid as the situation surrounding the kidnap of the university students was becoming overwhelming.

However, while negotiations were still ongoing, five of the students were killed by the abductors.

Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa service, one Sani Jalingo…