11 years after: Tributes to late Yar’Adua

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, (August 16, 1951 – May 5, 2010) was declared winner of the controversial presidential election which held on April 21, 2007.



Sworn in on May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua spent three years in power battling with his health challenges until death eventually won the battle.



He left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. During his absence ex-President Goodluck Jonathan assumed the position of acting president after a vote by Nigeria’s National Assembly.



Yar’adua returned to Nigeria on May, 2, 2010, died on the 5th and was buried on the 6th, in his hometown in Katsina according to Islamic rites



Eleven years after his demise, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Saraki, and others have paid tributes to the former principal Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan in a series of tweets on Wednesday described Yar’Adua as a friend and brother who shared a common vision of a peaceful and united Nigeria

He said the late President…