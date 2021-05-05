30 years after promise, Anambra finally gets an airport

By Vincent Ujumadu

After 30 years of the first attempt to build an airport in Anambra State at Oba in the present Idemili South Local Government Area failed, the airport, an international airport, finally came on stream on April 30, 2021, but this time, at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

In fact, there were unconfirmed stories that wealthy Anambra people, who were enjoying the boom of inter- state land transport business, were sabotaging efforts of successive administrations to build an airport in the state as that, they erroneously believed, would crumble their business.

However, the successful implementation of the project by Governor Willie Obiano 15 months after construction began, has shown that what was lacking in the past was the political will to execute the project.

This is not to say that the airport project came without hiccups. When in March 2015, Governor Willie Obiano approved N5 billion for the development of a new four-lane approach road to the…