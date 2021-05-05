Experts call on FG to use forensic technology to tackle rising insecurity

…urge NASS to pass CIFIPN bill into law

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigerians live under siege and apprehension, experts under the auspices of Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria, CIFIPN, yesterday, called on Federal Government to use forensic technology to tackle rising insecurity.

The call was made in an address of welcome by the Pro-tem President, CIFIPN, Dr. Enape Victoria Ayishetu, at a press conference held on May 1, 2021, with a theme, ‘Deploying Forensic Science to tackle Insecurity, Corruption, Fraud, and Cyber-Crimes to Prevent a Looming Devastating Effect on Nigerian Economy’, which was held in Abuja.

Ayishetu who expressed concern over the spate of criminal activities said drastic action is required by the government to prevent escalation of the trend of violence and economic recession.

She also asserted that fight against crimes and insecurity in the country will remain a mirage if the government continues to apply the…