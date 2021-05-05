Google supports African start-ups with developer scholarship

By Prince Osuagwu

Search engine giant, Google is supporting African tech start-up ecosystem with empowerment capacity and developer scholarships. This is as it opened up applications for its 6th Class of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme recently.

The programme is accompanied with the launch of new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela.

At a virtual event to introduce the initiatives, Google hosted key industry players, policy leads, start-up executives and investors in a bid to help drive the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

The event provided a platform for them to review opportunities unfolding throughout the internet economy, paying special attention to the support of developers and startups in the region.

Google said: “Applications for the 6th Cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator programme, a three-month programme that is slated to start on June 21, 2021, will be open until May 14.

The online programme, which includes…