Group advocates use of nuclear energy to boost economic activities

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians continue to groan under power blackouts and grid collapses, a group called, Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, Tuesday, advocated the use of nuclear energy to boost economic activities.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Co-founder and President, NYGN, Mbazor Jeremiah, said it has become necessary for the government to look at the option of nuclear energy to solve Nigeria’s protracted energy crisis that has negatively impacted the economy and impeded development in all sectors.

According to Jeremiah the population of sub-Saharan Africa is about 1.1 billion and 60 per cent of this population is youths who are in their productive age brackets, and it is nuclear energy that would help them contribute effectively to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the economy.

He said: “Consider Lagos State, Nigeria with its high population density, a nuclear power plant would do justice to the ameliorating its energy needs and opening more…