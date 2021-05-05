Growing anger over India’s coronavirus catastrophe rattles Modi

India had once declared victory over Covid-19 but is now reeling amid an unprecedented health crisis. It has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the dock, with critics saying they monumentally mismanaged the pandemic.

Bodies are lined up at India’s cremation grounds as smoke from continuously-burning funeral pyres streaks the skies of cities. Outside on the streets, patients gasp for breath as oxygen is administered by volunteers and many more queue up outside hospitals begging for admission.

Apocalyptic scenes from India’s Covid-19 catastrophe convey the utter distress of people left on their own without any help from authorities.

The explosive surge in infections has taken the overall caseload past 20 million in India as the healthcare crisis worsens, with many dying for…