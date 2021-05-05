Gunmen kill 3, injure 6 in Kaduna, Plateau villages

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Alleged plan to cart away livestock belonging to one Dakup Ntiem went awry as the intruders abandoned the plan and rather shot and killed the livestock owner and injured his pregnant wife, Blessing.

Since the incident, which occurred on midnight of April 28, 2021, Blessing, who has not been discharged after receiving treatment in a health facility, has been inconsolable as she ponders how she would raise her three kids and the baby she is carrying without her husband.

Blessing, an orphan, got married to Dakup in 2011 and both have been working hard to raise their family until the tragedy. All she is demanding is for justice to be served as four suspects have so far been apprehended.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, said the suspects surrounded the house, some were at the cowshed and one, who was by the deceased’s widow, demanded that he should come out.

As Dakup Ntiem delayed in coming out, the intruder barged into his…