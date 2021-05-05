Imo: Don’t witch-hunt politicians over insecurity — Secondus warns Uzodinma

…Charges media on the watchdog role

By Dirisu Yakubu,ABUJA

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, warned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state as well as security operatives to perish any thought to witch hunt politicians over rising security threats in the state.

Prince Secondus who spoke on his party’s position on the spate of violent attacks in the state at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja said a holistic approach should be deployed in seeking a lasting solution to the situation in the South-East state.

The PDP boss said it was baffling that over 1000 inmates of a correctional centre could be released and Police Headquarters burnt, with the government unable to get to the root of the attack.

“It will be wrong for Governor Hope Uzodinma and his team to begin to look for a scapegoat. The government has information about what happened.

“Banditry is all over the country and so this…