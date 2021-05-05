Lagos places 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary



The Lagos State Government says it has placed 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary for six months.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, made this known on Wednesday during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Commemoration of the Second Year in Office of Gov. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.

Arobieke said this was implemented through the ministry’s Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) intended to address the challenge of unemployment among unemployed graduates in Lagos State.

She said the programme, which was planned to last for six months, was meant to expose interns to a particular job, profession or industry and enhance networking.

According to her, through the initiative, interns will be given the opportunity to excel and possibly learn a job with the organisation; as they are exposed to professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.

She said the programme would expose interns to…