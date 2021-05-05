Osinbajo has clear grasp of Nigeria’s challenges — Gbenga Daniel

A former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has a clear understanding of Nigeria’s challenges.

Daniel, who recently defected to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke with State House correspondents after a private meeting with Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that there was need for all to join hands with the Federal Government in finding solutions to the nation’s challenges.

“You must be aware that I and a number of my colleagues recently joined the party; and part of what we have decided to do was to go round; we have seen the party, President and quite a number of the leaders.

“It is also incumbent; in fact, we were to see the vice president after the president; but we didn’t have the opportunity up until now; so, it is purely a courtesy call.

`Of course, we seized the opportunity to interrogate some of the challenges we have in the nation.

“We are quite excited that from what…