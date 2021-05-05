Retrogression of a society: Nigeria and Anambra state

(A helpful guide in curbing the insecurity situation in Anambra State)

By Chukwuka Amaobi Frank

INTRODUCTION

This short note is designed and desired to reveal the reality of insecurity in Anambra state as of April 2021. It demonstrated how Anambra State, the most peaceful and secured state has turned out to become a theatre of gunmen attacks. The work intends to examine some of the factors and historical events that brought us to this level of the security crisis in the state and South East entirely. The work has been able to trace these events from independence to the End SARS protest and to the current reality.

The work also proffers recommendations through which the state can be restored and therefore can serve as a proposal for the stability of Anambra State.

BACKGROUND

On January 1, 1914, Lord Frederick Lugard, the governor of both the Northern Nigeria Protectorate and the Colony and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria, signed a document consolidating the two protectorates…