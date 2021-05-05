Time is up for bandits, hoodlums’ sponsors in Imo — Uzodimma vows

…Plans to launch Ebubeagu, meet with families of accidental security engagements

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday said that the time is up for hoodlums and their sponsors terrorising the state.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri, during the presentation of additional security vehicles and gadgets to operation search and flush patrol team in the state.

The governor said he would achieve his plan by taken war to their hideouts, hamlets to flush them out of Imo.

According to Uzodimma among other things said: “The presentation of more vehicles and security gadgets to our Operation Search and Flush team. It is a bold statement on our iron-clad resolve to flush out criminals from our dear state. It is a signal to bandits, hoodlums and trigger-happy criminals that their time is up in Imo State.

“Again this event further underscores the fact that our government can never be intimidated by criminals and their…