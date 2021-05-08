Amaechi’s letter that ousted Hadiza Usman over ‘unremitted N165b’

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, a few days ago, ruffled some feathers following the suspension of Hadiza Bala-Usman as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi whose Ministry supervises NPA is not happy that the agency has not been financially prudent in the management of its finances since 2016 when Bala-Usman was appointed to oversee the plum agency.

In a letter dated 4th March 2021, addressed to President Buhari, Amaechi prayed the Commander-in-Chief to cause an investigation to be carried out to ascertain the financial records of NPA.

Titled “Remittance of Operating Surplus to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) account by the Nigerian Ports Authority from 2016-Date,” the Minister drew the attention of the President to what he believed counts for a financial misdeed.

The letter read: “It has been observed from the records submitted by the Budget…