How gunmen killed seven policemen in Rivers

…police regrets the killing of seven cops, launches manhunt of killer gunmen

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Facts have emerged on how the unidentified gunmen prevailed over the curfew imposed on Rivers State and killed about seven men and officers of the Nigeria Police in the state.

The unidentified gunmen had at about 10 pm, Friday, invaded the state under heavy gunfire and killed over seven policemen at different points in two local government areas of the state.

The hoodlums that invaded the state attacked two police stations, Rumuji Police Divisional Headquarters in Emohua Local Government Area and Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor LGA.

The bandits also attacked two security checking points, C4i security formation on the East-West road and another at Ogbakiri Junction in the same Emohua LGA.

It was gathered that the gunmen that ran amok, burnt down patrol vehicles and carted away over eight rifles belonging to the police.

A police source said the bandits came on…