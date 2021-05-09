Decision to reduce civil servants salaries ’provocative’ – NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) says plan by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants is “provocative’’.

NASU made this known in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi on Sunday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, had given the hint on May 4, at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

Ahmed said during the dialogue that the review of salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies were part of measures to reduce cost of governance.

She said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) had been directed to review salaries of civil servants and some federal agencies.

Reacting, Adeyemi said the union conceded that President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to yield to the pressure from some…