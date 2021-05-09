Nigeria can’t survive another civil war, APC chieftain warns

.Urges advocates of state police to seek parliamentary nod

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Salihu Mustapha has warned against inciting comments capable of plunging the country into another civil war and instead seek peaceful means of resolving conflicts.

This is as Mustapha argued that only peaceful Nigeria will make possible the conduct of the 2023 general elections to birth a new government.

He disclosed this yesterday in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the ex-deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC; Nigerians regardless of their political affiliations must realize that they have no other country other than Nigeria and must therefore avoid the path that would quicken her balkanization.

“I condemn the attempt by some groups and persons to politicize our security challenges. As Nigerians, we should learn from the…