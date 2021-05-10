Slashing workers salaries ‘ll incite Nigerian workers to negative actions, NASU warns

…Describes proposal as insensitive, provocative

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has warned the federal government to have a rethink in the alleged proposal to reduce salaries of Federal civil servants, describing the pronouncement as an act of insensitivity, provocative and inciting.

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, was quoted to have said that the review of salaries of civil servants and some Federal agencies was part of measures to reduce cost of governance.

She stated this at a National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, in Abuja.

She was reported to have said that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has been directed to review salaries of civil servants and some Federal agencies.

Reacting to the proposal,…