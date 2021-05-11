‘I did not blame Murtala Mohammed for spate of insecurity’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the media report that he blamed the regime of Gen. Murtala Mohammed for spate of insecurity in Nigeria is “fake news and disinformation’’.

The minister said this on Tuesday in Lagos during a meeting with Online Publishers.

Mohammed, who expressed dismay over the reports clarified on what he said, when he recently featured on Channels Television’s News programme.

“It is amazing at times how people interpret ones’ opinions and views in a very negative sense.

“What happened was that, the lead speaker at a Town Hall Meeting we held in Kaduna recently, made reference to the retreat by the former military Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon, after the civil war.

“He said that at the end of the retreat, there was consensus that all children born after the civil war must be given free and compulsory primary education.

“I simply elaborated on this information and said that if subsequent…