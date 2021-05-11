Kano state govt to inaugurate waste recycling project, create 4,000 jobs

The Kano State Government says it has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its Integrated Waste Recycling project, to enhance sanitation and protect the environment.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, stated this while inspecting waste evacuation equipment at Cape Gate Investment Ltd, a partner in the project, on Monday, in Kano.

Getso disclosed that the project was expected to be inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, this month.

According to him, the state government entered into a partnership with Cape Gate Investment Ltd to generate waste for recycling under a “Waste-to-Wealth” initiative.

The Commissioner said that the project was designed to generate waste and convert same into biogas, organic and inorganic fertilisers, while creating 4,000 jobs in the three main operational centres, at the Dorayi Composing, Kawo bio-gas, and Zaura recycling plants.

Getso, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of equipment deployed by the company,…