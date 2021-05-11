Military careful in tackling insecurity to avoid collateral damage ― Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says it is not overwhelmed by security challenges facing the country and has the wherewithal to confront them headlong and restore law and order.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Lagos at a meeting with the Online Publishers.

Mohammed who was briefing the publishers on national security said the federal government was conscious of the development and working to restore peace, law, and order,

The minister berated those advocating for the truncation of democracy over the security challenges.

“I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and does not have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges.

“Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnapping,…