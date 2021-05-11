Mock examination slips ready for printing ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) says that mock examination slips for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now be printed out in preparation for the exercise.

JAMB made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination are to print their mock notification slips from Sunday, May 9.

“This is in preparation for the mock examination scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

“The optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere candidates find to be convenient, provided they have access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on e-facility and print their slips.”

The board added that the slip contained candidates’ details such as registration number and…